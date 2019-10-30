CIC marks 4 victories after 46 yrs

Team members who came to celebrate "D 4 cup team"after 46 years at the reunion celebration of CIC’s First XI cricket team of 1973. -

The Centenary hall of St Mary’s College, Port of Spain, was the venue of a reunion celebration of CIC’s First XI all-conquering cricket team of 1973.

Eleven of the 14 players of that team, three from abroad, recently convened with family, friends, former teachers, opposing teams’ reps and specially-invited guests for a nostalgic evening themed Never too late to celebrate.

Former principal Fr Anton Dick blessed the proceedings. Feature speaker, former West Indies player and CIC cricket captain of 1958, had the gathering in stitches as he regaled and roasted the team individually, having known many of them over the years, said a media release.

Captain Gary Almandoz recounted the team’s determination and spirit that turned back all challengers on its way to capturing all four titles/trophies/cup on offer then. These were the North titles in the two-day and 30-over formats as well as the national titles in the two formats, the Cadbury Cup and the Witco Trophy.

Many on that team went on to represent TT at either the youth or senior level including Almandoz, Prakash Moosai, David Edghill, Randy Gomes, Charles Ahow and David Furlonge.

Also present were the team’s manager at the time, teacher Charles "Stretch" Mitchell, Andy Aleong, son of the team’s coach the late "Pa" Aleong, and former West Indies cricketing stalwart Larry Gomes, brother of Randy.

A book to commemorate the occasion was produced by team member Nasser Khan which was given to all guests present. Players were also presented with a beautifully-inscribed glass mug.