Camp Mania fitness programme begins Nov 5

COLLEGE MANIA believes that fitness is for everyone and fitness can be fun.

As a result, the group is presenting Camp Mania, a fitness and workout camp, for persons keen on getting their bodies in prime shape for Carnival 2020, or those interested in their general fitness, inclusive of aerobics, zumba fitness, cardio workout, burnout sessions, circuit training and body weight exercises.

The programme will begin on November 5 with sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5-6 pm, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Gordon Street, St Augustine.

Membership is $200 and registration can be done via telephone numbers 305-3933 or 686-3161. Persons can also direct message the @collegemaniacs page for online registration.

And there will be a 50 per cent discount, off the first month, for early-bird registrants.