Awong on new patients: ‘My phone ringing off the hook’

Pastor Glen Awong

THE owner of the Transformed Life Ministry rehabilitation centre, Pastor Glen Awong, says despite the controversy over a police raid at the centre earlier this month, he is still being sought after by the relatives of people suffering with mental illness and substance abuse.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Awong did not want to say much on the legal issues he was facing over the alleged trafficking of patients at the centre. But he confirmed he was still being recommended as a legitimate caregiver to people in need.

"Despite everything that has happened, people are still coming to me. Right now my phone is ringing off the hook. People are calling me because they want me to intervene in certain issues. Children are beating up their parents and they want my help.

"So I am still being recommended."

Awong also said he was busy working to bring his facility up to the necessary Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) specifications mandated by the ministries of health and social development.

He said while he was still trying to recover from the attention and negative publicity over the police exercise at the centre, he was still committed to helping others.

On October 9, police and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) raided Awong's Arouca centre after receiving information that patients were being kept under inhumane conditions and being trafficked.

Awong and other caregivers at the centre were detained and questioned but not charged.