Assault rifle seized

A high-powered assault rifle was seized by Las Lomas police in La Paille Village, Caroni, during an overnight exercise. TTPS - Shane Superville

Las Lomas police are continuing enquiries after seizing a Ruger assault rifle in Caroni last night.

Police said officers from the Las Lomas station went to Emerald Circular, La Paille Village, Caroni, where they found the weapon and magazine hidden in an abandoned lot.

No one was arrested.