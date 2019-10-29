Two wounded after Bagatelle shooting

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds they received while liming in Bagatelle, Diego Martin, last night.

Police said the men, both in their late twenties, were liming near Salandy Gardens at around 8 pm when they heard gunfire and took cover.

They felt burning and on checking realised they were shot.

Residents heard the gunfire and saw the bleeding men and took them to the St James Hospital where they were treated and remain warded.

West End Police went to the scene and found several spent shells.

No one has been held in relation to the shooting.