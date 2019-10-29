TT blank Suriname in Girls Challenge Series

TT recorded their second straight win in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Girls Challenge Series on Sunday.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, TT blanked Suriname 3-0 with goals from Breana Smith (21st minute), Talia Martin (46th) and Gamie Waldron (49th).

In the earlier game of Sunday’s double-header, Cuba hammered Grenada 7-0.

The Challenge Series will conclude today with a pair of matches at the Couva venue, with Suriname facing Grenada and, in the clash of unbeaten squads, TT will oppose Cuba.