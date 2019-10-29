Time to make criminal justice system better

THE EDITOR: Too many state witnesses have lost their lives in TT and not enough is being done to drastically improve the messy and disorganised state witness programme and the archaic criminal justice system. It is time to restore faith in the system’s power and effectiveness.

The effectiveness of the law must be evaluated and this can be done in numerous ways. When evaluating the law we must judge it based on its availability to all and equality, its enforceability and resource efficiency.

The protection of individual rights must become a top priority by those in authority. To be effective, the criminal justice system must begin to treat every citizen equally, regardless of how much money they make, their education level, age, social status or ethnicity.

Too much prejudice and injustice pervade our criminal justice system. If it is discovered that an individual has been discriminated against, then the system is deemed to have failed.

Criminal justice often takes too long in dealing with cases, often many years. Such delays result in trauma for victims due to the offender not being punished in a timely manner. Delays can also result in witnesses forgetting important information.

In recent years, organised crime has grown at an alarming rate. Gangs (and gang warfare) are common place with their power increasing. They are becoming stronger and more diverse due to poor law enforcement and open borders that facilitate the easy flow of illegal weapons into the country. Criminal groups are co-operation to further strengthen their stronghold in communities.

In the investigation and prosecution of crime, particularly the more serious crimes, it is important for witnesses to trust the criminal justice system. Without trust, criminals will continue to get away with murder.

Witnesses need to have complete confidence to come forward to assist law enforcement in the execution of their duties. State witnesses need to be assured they will receive all the support they need and the protection they deserve from the State.

It is time to vastly improve the witness protection programme in order to restore trust in the criminal justice system so that more criminals can be brought to justice.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas