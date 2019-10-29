Teens show awesome talent at Sanfest

Guayaguayare Secondary's Genelle Gaff's dance is titled Creepy Doll. - Lincoln Holder

THERE was a diverse display of mind-blowing talent on showcase at the semis of the Mr & Miss National Gas Company (NGC) Sanfest Teen Talent Competition 2019 as 20 students of schools from the south, west and east TT vied for a place in the finals on Thursday.

In the end, only ten of the most talented students were selected for the finals. The venue was packed to capacity as parents, students and teachers came to show their support.

The semi-finals were held at the Creative Arts Centre, Circular Road in San Fernando. The theme of the show is Where Stars are Born. The competition not only aims at showcasing the many varied talents of youth but also it seeks to empower them through the arts.

Competing students came from schools such as San Fernando East Secondary, Tableland Secondary, Princes Town West Secondary, Diego Martin Central Secondary, St Benedict's College of San Fernando, Guyaguayare Secondary School and others.

The students were judged on content, interpretation, presentation, costume, and impact.

Prior to showcasing their talent, which included dance, monologue, and drama, students were asked to recite an introductory piece about themselves on which they were also judged.

The judges had a tough selection as many students displayed amazing talent throughout the performances.

Representing San Fernando East Secondary in beautiful white attire was Kiokya Charles who performed a dance piece entitled Glory. With every move in sync, she commanded the audience's attention.

Accompanied by a guitarist, Ejahsi Martin's powerful voice echoed throughout the venue as he sang A Change is Gonna come by Sam Cooke.

A crowd favourite was Tishanna Barclay of Princes Town West Secondary who delivered a powerful rendition of the song Never Enough.

Sixteen-year-old Paris Coutain of the St Joseph Secondary had the audience laughing and he presented a monologue about Joe Joker. Coutain's costume represented the joker. He mimicked the Joker’s laugh as he jumped off the stage and came nearer to the judges.

Other astounding performances came from St Benedict’s College's Caleb Hinds and Austin Archibald of Rio Claro East Secondary.

The finals of the competition will be on November 13 at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

