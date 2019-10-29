Taxi driver held for ‘photocopied’ cheque

Officers of the Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries into the source of a fraudulent cheque that a taxi driver attempted to cash last Friday.

Police said the 41-year-old man of Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, went to the Sangre Grande branch of Scotiabank at around 8.30 am and handed the cheque valued at $916,000 from an insurance company to a teller.

The teller brought the cheque to the attention of the manager who did several checks on the source and found discrepancies in the source and signature.

He called the police who went to the bank and detained the man.

Investigators said the cheque appeared to have been photocopied and doctored in some way.

He remained in police custody up until press time.