St Augustine:Who in 2020?

THE EDITOR: Who will represent St Augustine in 2020? Who is the leader of the COP? I will not bother to trawl through the political history books as it is all recorded in social media.

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, rejuvenated resident COP leader, says her party will be contesting all seats for the general election of 2020. She has gleefully announced great new strides in COP membership figures and is willing to join forces with any party except the PNM and the UNC.

What of Prakhash Ramadhar, the current representative for St Augustine? Is he still the leader of the COP behind the scenes and sitting rather comfortably as the MP for St Augustine under the friendly arms of the Partnership 2010-2015 government? St Augustine, always a lovely game-changing seat to be won, belongs to whom?

Ramadhar seems to be floating politically free. Theoretically he is not UNC and there cannot be two COP leaders. Can he choose himself to again represent St Augustine as an independent? Will the UNC have to take out adoption papers for Ramadhar so he can be under the loving UNC banner?

But then again, as a successful legal practitioner not short of a penny or two, he might choose to just walk away into the political sunset and write his memoirs.

The silly season is approaching a resounding political crescendo.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin