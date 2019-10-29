Prisons trounce Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd

Osaze Springer (R), of RSSR FC, and Bethel United’s Ackel Carrington (17) vie for the ball during a Super League encounter, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium,on Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

JAYSON JOSEPH notched a beaver-trick as Prisons FC trounced Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 8-0 on Sunday, in a Match Day Five fixture of the Terminix Super League.

In front of their home fans at the YTC Arouca Ground, Joseph got his name on the scoresheet in the eighth, 42nd, 61st and 69th minutes. Nathan Julien struck in the 62nd and 77th minutes, with Donell Herbert (43rd) and Koreem Paponette (89th) contributing one apiece.

Prisons stayed atop the 13-team standings with 13 points from five games, with Police and Bethel United next with 10 points each.

Police moved up one spot to second place after a 1-1 draw with Metal X Erin FC at the Erin Recreation Ground.

Samuel John put Erin ahead in the 45th but Keron St Cyr equalised for the lawmen in the 55th.

Bethel United also jumped one place to third after defeating RSSR FC 2-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, Mucurapo. Shaffie McKenzie got both goals for the visitors, in the ninth and 59th minutes.

Queen’s Park earned a 2-1 victory over San Fernando Giants at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

Jason Devenish (56th) and ex-TT midfielder Sean De Silva (75th) were the goal-getters for the Parkites, with Keston Grant (82nd) replying for San Fernando.

A pair of matches were contested on Saturday.

Club Sando Uprising Youths fought back from a goal down to beat FC Santa Rosa 2-1 at the Guapo Recreation Ground. Rashad Griffith (76th) put Santa Rosa in front before Club Sando rallied to get full points courtesy strikes from Amare Ettienne (85th) and Rondell Phillip (89th).

Matura ReUnited FC got an 87th minute leveller from Brendon Figueroa as they drew 1-1 with Guaya United at the Matura Recreation Ground. Brandon Lewis was on target for Guaya, in the 11th.

There will be a rescheduled Match Day One encounter tomorrow with Metal X Erin FC hosting Club Sando Uprising Youths at the Erin Recreation Ground, from 6 pm.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts

Prisons Service*5*4*1*0*19*3*13

Police FC*5*3*1*1*13*5*10

Bethel United*5*3*1*1*7*6*10

UTT*4*3*0*1*17*7*9

Queen's Park*4*2*1*1*12*5*7

FC Santa Rosa*4*2*0*2*6*5*6

San Fernando Giants*4*2*0*2*6*7*6

Matura ReUnited*4*1*1*2*6*12*4

Club Sando Youths*3*1*0*2*2*8*3

RSSR FC*5*1*0*4*5*16*3

PValley/DMartin*4*1*0*3*4*17*3

Metal X Erin FC*3*0*2*1*3*4*2

Guaya United*4*0*1*3*5*10*1