N Touch
Tuesday 29 October 2019
follow us
News

Prison officer, uncle threatened after fight between inmates

Investigators from the Arouca CID are making enquiries into reports of a threat being made to a prison officer and his uncle after he reportedly broke up a fight between two inmates earlier this month.

Police said the prison officer II was on duty at the Golden Grove Remand Facility, Arouca, at around 4 pm on October 15 when he broke up a fight between two inmates one of whom was charged for the possession of a firearm and was awaiting bail.

During the fight the inmate awaiting bail was injured.

When he eventually received bail the officer told police the inmate went to a garage last Tuesday and spoke to the officer's uncle where he threatened to kill the officer's uncle and family.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Prison officer, uncle threatened after fight between inmates"

News