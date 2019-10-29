Prison officer, uncle threatened after fight between inmates

Investigators from the Arouca CID are making enquiries into reports of a threat being made to a prison officer and his uncle after he reportedly broke up a fight between two inmates earlier this month.

Police said the prison officer II was on duty at the Golden Grove Remand Facility, Arouca, at around 4 pm on October 15 when he broke up a fight between two inmates one of whom was charged for the possession of a firearm and was awaiting bail.

During the fight the inmate awaiting bail was injured.

When he eventually received bail the officer told police the inmate went to a garage last Tuesday and spoke to the officer's uncle where he threatened to kill the officer's uncle and family.