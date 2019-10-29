Port of Spain businessman granted bail, money laundering

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

A 70-year-old businessman appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this afternoon charged with money laundering and was granted bail.

Abraham Moses, appeared before magistrate in the Port of Spain Magistrates First Court Adia Mohammed, charged with two counts of money laundering.

Moses was represented by Gilbert Peterson, SC and was granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000, with his son acting as surety.

He was charged when $200,000 and a separate sum of $400,000 were found at his home.

Investigators of the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) made an application for cash detention to hold onto the cash.

He is expected to return to court on March 27, 2020.

Last August, Moses was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal gambling when police found illegal casinos upstairs two of his Port of Spain business places on Henry and Charlotte Streets.

He was fined $2,200 for each property where illegal gambling was said to have occurred.