‘Please send my son home’

FIFTEEN -YEAR-OLD Andron Jaggan would usually wake up early and sometimes go to the nearby supermarket to buy items to prepare breakfast for his ailing mother and siblings.

Jaggan left his family Debe home on Saturday to purchase bread and sausages at a nearby supermarket but he never returned.

It was the last time the Form Three student of the Penal Secondary School was seen by his mother Vicki Bhagandass-Jagaan.

Jaggan's mother is now reliving a nightmare as five years ago, his elder sister Nicole Jaggan,17, disappeared without a trace.

Nicole was on her way to a hairdressing class in south Trinidad and never returned home. It was the last time anyone saw her.

“To this date, I don’t know if my daughter is alive. It has been five years and I still cry for her every day and now my son just disappeared. This is not happening this can't be real.” the crying mother told Newsday.

“No, no this can't be happening again I went through this in 2014. Oh God no. Whoever has my son please send him back. Please oh God no!”

Bhagandass-Jagaan recalled on Saturday morning her son informed her of his planned errand while she was still in bed.

“I would usually go to the supermarket but my health is not of the best as I am always in and out of the hospital since my daughter’s disappearance. My body is very weak and my son helps me out.”

Bhagandass-Jagaan has three other children.

"It has not been easy for us. I taught my sons to cook so most times they assist me as some days I cannot stand on my feet for long.

"It is so hard. I still feel like the pain of losing Nicole will never go away.”

The mother said after a few minutes and Andron did not return home she tried to call his cellphone only to find out it was at their home.

“I began to panic. I am still panicking. This can't be happening again. I can't lose two of my children."

Bhagwandass-Jaggan said she went to the supermarket but no one saw him there.

"I searched all over the village but no one saw him. I can't even sleep because I don’t know where my son is.”

She said her son was not the type of child to run away from home.

"He is one of the most caring, obedient and loving children any mother could ask for."

In tears, she said, "Please whoever has my boy, please I am begging you send him home."

Police have since taken a statement from the mother and are trying to determine whether the disappearance of Andron is linked to his sister who to date has not been found.