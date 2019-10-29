Nursing Council still at an impasse Despite legal quorum no meetings held

File photo: Ousted president of the Nursing Council of TT, David Murphy (right) chats with attorney Gerald Ramdeen outside San Fernando High Court in September.

THE operations of the Nursing Council of TT has yet to resume although there is a legitimate quorum of the executive.

Earlier in October, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh appointed the ministry’s six members to the council which gave the council a lawful quorum to perform its duties which included registering nurses and administering nursing examinations until elections can be held.

However, it was revealed Tuesday, at the hearing of a lawsuit bought by previously ousted council president David Murphy that the council has not met since the minister’s appointments were made.

Murphy was one of the minister’s six appointees to the council. The council consists of 16 members. Six are selected by the minister, nine are elected by the over 10,000 members of the profession and the Chief Nursing Officer serves as an ex-officio member. The council then votes for a president, vice-president, and treasurer from among its ranks.

Justice Frank Seepersad is presiding over the matter.

According to Murphy’s attorney, Gerald Ramdeen, one of the members is out of the country while another is under medical attention.

“Rome is burning,” attorney Martin George, who represents the various other nursing bodies that former the council, told the judge. He said the ratification, certification and registration of nurses were still to be done since the quorate council was yet to meet to make any decision or cure any defect caused when the life of the council came to an end in April.

George also complained of Murphy’s action still before the court especially since he had been re-elected to the executive.

Murphy challenged the council’s decision to oust him as president in July, and its appointment of an interim president. He received leave to have the court review the decisions of the council between April 14-September 12.

Ramdeen said his client was still pursuing his action against the former council, but George questioned whether if it wasn’t an exercise in sophistry since Murphy, with his re-appointment, had the power to cure the defects in the decisions of which he has complained.

“What is the real end-game for the claimant?” George asked, pointing out that the current quorate council was yet to hold elections so that the other members can be appointed.

Also sharing George’s concerns was attorney Elaine Greene, who represents the council, said it was an “absurdity” for Murphy to still be pursuing his court action since he was now a member of the council.

“Then he ought not to have accepted that appointment,” she said, referring to Murphy’s latest appointment by the minister back on the council.

Both Greene and George told the judge that elections for the other members to the council cannot arbitrarily elect persons to the body without the process being facilitated by the council.

“The council has not done anything to call elections. Those who wish t be elected cannot foist themselves on the council. You cannot have elections in a vacuum,” George and Greene told the judge.

The council, as well as the other nursing bodies, are to file submissions on whether Murphy’s continued action before the court is an abuse of process and the matter has been adjourned to later in November.

Seepersad said while the State had done all it could do at this time, he suggested that perhaps it should be brought to the minister’s attention the issues relating to the members’ non-attendance and unavailability.

Without a legitimate quorum of the council, nurses could not be registered and nursing examinations could not be held.

Meanwhile, the TT Registered Nurses Association has already signalled its intention to take legal action against the minister for his decision to select Murphy as one of his six appointees.