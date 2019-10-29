Nikoli Edwards calls for national debates

Nikoli Edwards PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Progressive Party leader Nikoli Edwards has called for debates to be incorporated into this country's election process. In a media statement, Edwards said introducing debates can improve the political landscape which he thinks is unequal and favouring of a two-party system.

"The TT political landscape is unequal and promotes a two-party system that must be dissembled and reconstructed with a more democratic approach that gives every candidate and political entity an equal opportunity to be heard and considered for political office."

Urging the Trinidad and Tobago Debates Commission (TTDC) to take a centre-stage on the issue he said, "There have been many successes as well as drawbacks in the past surrounding the debates, largely because of the politicking of the PNM and the People's Partnership."

With local government elections on December 2 and general elections expected in 2020 Edwards lamented, "Those seeking political office should no longer be allowed to hide behind one-sided political platforms at rallies and media conferences."

He said debates give voters the opportunity to analyse ideas and leadership skills between political rivals.

He indicated candidates contesting future elections on behalf of his party will commit to debates and called on other parties to make similar assurances.

"The TTDC should recommit to a process whereby those who are eligible to participate in debates are given an opportunity to do so, even if their opponents opt-out."

Edwards' stance on election debates comes after Congress of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan made similar calls on October 21 at the opening of the COP's flagship office in St Augustine.

At the event Seepersad-Bachan said the two major parties spent thousands of dollars hosting public fora, yet would not debate each other.

Edwards has indicated that his party will not contest the upcoming local government elections but will focus on next year's general elections.