Massive and Crew blank Liverpool in Tyro Football

MASSIVE AND Crew blanked Liverpool 2-0, on October 17, in the Uncle Beddoe’s Supermarket/Hardware-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 45-and-over seven-a-side football competition, at Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

Massive and Crew were reliant on a strike from Ricardo Luke, and an own goal, to get the better of Liverpool.

Other Results –

Open Division –

October 11: BM SPURS (3) vs YOUNG LIONS REUNITED (0) by default; ZESSERS (2) – Monty Carmona 2 vs CURACAYE FC (1) – Lyndon Duke.

October 12: HUVAN FC (3) vs P UNITED (0) by default; WE SIDE (3) vs TOGETHER AGAIN (0) by default.

45-and-Over Division –

October 14: ONE IS ONE (2) – Kern Branche vs MASSIVE AND CREW (1) – Bertram James; FRIENDS (2) – Kendell Velox, Gary Glasgow vs FIRE SERVICE (0); SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (2) vs LIVERPOOL (0).

October 16: TORNADOES (0) vs SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (0); FIRE SERVICE (4) – Sheldon Franklyn 2, Jodie Mitchell, Handel Manswell vs OLD ROAD UNITED (2) – Gabriel Burke, David Peters.