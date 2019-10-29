Man wounded in hunting accident

A Divali day hunting trip took a dangerous turn for a 60-year-old man when he was shot and wounded during an accident in Sangre Chiquito yesterday.

Police said Razaam Ali along with a friend went to a forested area off Gajadhar Road at around 10.30 am to hunt when they got separated.

The friend reported hearing an explosion and on checking saw Ali bleeding from his upper body.

Ali told his friend he was shot by accident from a trap gun.

His friend called the police who took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he remained in stable condition up until press time.