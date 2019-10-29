Man, 29, charged, sexual penetration, choking child

A man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate last Thursday charged with sexual penetration and choking a child.

According to a media release this morning, the man, Miguel Collins, 29, was arrested for the crime which allegedly happened on October 6, 2016.

The release said the incident happened when the girl went to use the washroom at a Chinese restaurant and bar in Port of Spain.

He was denied bail when he appeared at the Port of Spain 7th Magistrate Court.

He was charged by WPC Rudder of the Child Protection Unit last Thursday.