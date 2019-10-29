Judge: Make errant police officers pay

A HIGH COURT judge is again advocating for police officers who run afoul of the law and breach their authority in the exercise of their duties to “bear the financial burden imposed by virtue of their unacceptable conduct.”

“Persons should be held to account, their jobs should be placed on the line and their pockets should bear the financial burden imposed by virtue of their unacceptable conduct,” said Justice Frank Seepersad who ruled in favour of three men from Toco who were who were arrested and charged during the failed 2011 state of emergency.

The three men – who asked that their names not be used because of the stigma associated with the charges they previously faced – are from Cumana, Toco, and were charged on August 30, 2011, with being members of an unknown gang by Cpl Junior Bernard.

Three months after they were charged, the gang charges against the trio were dismissed by a Sangre Grande magistrate after the prosecution said there was no reasonable prospect of conviction for the offences against the men.

In their claim for compensation, the men said they suffered 67 days of loss of liberty and suffered mental and physical pain as well as faced the stigma of being accused of being gang members who were involved in criminal activities.

In his ruling, Seepersad rejected Bernard’s evidence, saying he found evidence to demonstrate a nexus between the men being involved in a gang or that they ever involved in the sale of drugs as alleged by Bernard.

He also took into consideration a Court of Appeal judgment which found that Bernard had fabricated evidence and charges of misconduct which he now faces arising out of that action.

“Situations in which police officers lie and fabricate evidence cannot and must not be tolerated in this society. Such behaviour undermines the generally good work undertaken by hundreds of hard-working police officers. This type of behaviour erodes public trust and confidence in the police service,” he added.

In awarding two of the men $87,000 in damages and one $105,000, Seepersad said he could not award exemplary damages.

“The frequency with which this State and by extension taxpayers, are burdened with liability for the errant actions of police officers, is outrageous.

“The courts have consistently imposed orders for exemplary damages so as to deter future breaches of authority however the said orders have proved futile.

“So long as awards of damages bear no impact upon the pockets of the offending officers, breaches of authority will continue unabated. Awards for exemplary damages neither punish nor deter the actual offender and surely do not teach the errant police officers or other servants of the State who acted arbitrarily or unconstitutionally that the commission of a tort does not pay,” he added.

He also pointed out that officers accused of serious crimes with matters pending before the courts were put on suspension but continue to receive remuneration.

“The payment of base salary or part thereof when officers are on suspension should also be immediately reviewed. This Republic cannot afford to have police officers with pending charges being placed, effectively, on a paid vacation,” he said.

Seepersad, who ordered that his decision be sent to the Commissioner of Police, also suggested, in an attempt to weed out undesirable officers from the service, there be legislative intervention.

He referred to the Police Service regulations which sets out the process for discliplining a police officer, adding, "Officers who abuse the authority vested in them should be made to bear the burden of satisfying the wards of damages and their suitability to continue holding office has to be considered."

"Based on the evidence adduced in this case and the findings of fabrication of surveillance evidence, it is difficult to fathom why Corporal Bernard should remain as a member of the police service," the judge added.

The men were represented by attorneys Vashist Maharaj and Robert Boodoosingh while attorneys Coreen Findley, Kelisha Bello, Laura Persad and Lianne Thomas represented the State.