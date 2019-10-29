Jennifer Baptiste-Primus mum about PDP
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus was mum on Tuesday when asked to comment on the emergence of the Progressive Democratic Patriots party (PDP) led by Tobago minority leader Watson Duke.
Baptiste-Primus said that less said was best when asked about the PDP.
“The least said about that is the better. I will leave it up to the Tobago people to do what they will. I am a Trinidadian and I will sit and watch from afar.”
Baptiste-Primus was speaking today to the media after the ministry’s prize giving ceremony for the poster and essay competition on the Future of Work in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) held at Hilton Trinidad.
