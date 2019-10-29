Jennifer Baptiste-Primus mum about PDP

Participants of the of the poster competition on The Future of Work in commemoration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) smile for a picture with Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste-Primus during the prize giving ceremony at the La Boucan Room, Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on Tuesday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus was mum on Tuesday when asked to comment on the emergence of the Progressive Democratic Patriots party (PDP) led by Tobago minority leader Watson Duke.

Baptiste-Primus said that less said was best when asked about the PDP.

“The least said about that is the better. I will leave it up to the Tobago people to do what they will. I am a Trinidadian and I will sit and watch from afar.”

Baptiste-Primus was speaking today to the media after the ministry’s prize giving ceremony for the poster and essay competition on the Future of Work in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) held at Hilton Trinidad.