Fleeting youthful innocence on show

THE EDITOR: It was refreshing, indeed amusing, to hear the students from CIC lambasting government ministers at a panel discussion on issues ranging from lack of incentives for young entrepreneurs to an election budget et al, and with these officials “brakesing” and “ducking” at every turn, as they are never accustomed to being questioned in this way.

Maybe it was the students’ state of innocence, not being concerned with any backlash or fallout in any material or monetary sense or being deprived of any government patronage and the like, for daring to be critical of government officials.

Such self-interest never occurred to them as young people, as may have been the case with the average adult, ethnic/tribal supporters who never dare to criticise their leaders for fear of a similar fallout.

This brings to mind the Shakespearean tenet uttered by Lear in the storm in King Lear that, “When we are born/ We wail and cry that we are come to this great stage of fools,” the latter being the state we degenerate into from our childhood state of innocence, becoming corrupt and slaves to the self when immersed in the adult “way in the world.”

Wordsworth would have coined a similar sentiment in “Intimations of Immortality,” for in an exciting philosophical reversal of the traditional superiority an adult enjoys over a child, he instead espouses that “the child is the father” of the man,” to mean that the child is indeed “father” to the man, superior to him, in terms of his morally unspoilt state having recently come from the original divine source, but which, by implication, in time, will become spoilt and corrupt by the self-interest which is the prevailing mantra of the adult world.

So even as we relish this youthful independence as above, with the young ones looking at the politicians squarely in the eye and telling them like it is without fear or favour, watching them squirm, we cannot wish for this to continue into adulthood, for we know that such youthful innocence will only be fleeting, for they too in time are likely to become corrupt and become prey to the self, continuing the eternal charade of pretending to care for the country, but doomed to worshipping the god of the self without compromise.

But would someone tell me that I am wrong, this time!

DR ERROL BENJAMIN

