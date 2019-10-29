Defence Force, Cunupia triumph in First Citizens opener

DEFENCE FORCE and Cunupia FC each registered 1-0 triumphs, over Central FC and Morvant Caledonia AIA respectively, as the First Citizens Cup kicked off with a double-header at the Diego Martin Recreation Ground on Friday.

In the latter of back-to-back matches, Jameel Cooper found the back of the net, after 25 minutes, to give Defence Force full points against Central FC.

Earlier on the day, Ajani Clarence scored in the 53rd as Cunupia, who have made the step up to the professional ranks, got the better of Caledonia.