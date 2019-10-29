Crosby groped and insulted racially by Russians

Nikki Crosby

Comedienne and actress Nikki Crosby said despite the trauma of being groped and insulted by Russian men during a trip to Venice, Italy, she enjoyed the country and did not hold anything against Italians.

Crosby spoke with Newsday this afternoon about being sexually assaulted by two Russian truck drivers outside the hotel where she was staying.

She said they posed for pictures with her, but took the opportunity to touch her breasts. She said this was not the first time she felt threatened by the Russians as she claimed they were insulting and aggressive to her and her husband, Gerry Clarke.

"I met many of them (Russians) on the cruise. They are very racist. One came up to Gerry in a very aggressive way so I was glad Gerry wasn't around when it happened."

In a social media post, she said she was reflecting on similar experiences that happened to her over the past three years.

In 2017, both Crosby and her husband were robbed at gunpoint while at Artie's Meats, Maraval. During this incident, she was also groped. Later that year, she stumbled into a protest on the Beetham where her car was damaged.