CJ out of the country

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie is out of the country on official business.

A statement from the Judiciary’s court, protocol and information unit said Archie left the country on Tuesday to return on November 9.

He is expected to attend a judicial conference in Belize.

During Archie’s absence, Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux will act as Chief Justice until Thursday after which Justice of Appeal Allan Mendonca will act from November 1-9.