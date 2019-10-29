Chamber CEO: Chinatown could work

Photo: Jeff K Mayers

TURNING Charlotte Street in Port of Spain into a "Chinatown" could help revitalise the city. TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria expressed this opinion on Wednesday. Faria told Newsday it was not uncommon to see Chinatowns in many cosmopolitan cities in different parts of the world. He cited London, Washington DC, Toronto and Sydney among cities which have Chinatowns. "So in my mind, what was done has to form part of a strategy," Faria said.

While he was uncertain about what the strategy was for the Chinatown in Port of Spain, Faria said, "I am hopeful that this will be enunicated shortly." He explained in many cities around the world there has been a clear strategy to revitalise their city centres. "I believe that all efforts to revitalise our capital must be supported in whatever form it takes," Faria said. He also said the Chamber is fully supportive of any efforts which can positively impact on businesses in Port of Spain "especially those which have the potential to create employment and make the city safer for our citizens as any vibrant city centre would."

Faria was confident the appropriate consultations would be held with legitimate businesses in the area "as they have most at stake." He hoped there would be feedback consumers and citizens. Faria added there must be constructive input from all the stakeholders and with clearly articulated solutions if initiatives like Chinatown are to succeed. Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said, "There has been a lot of positive feedback and endorsements for the Chinatown arches." The first arch was erected at the corner of Park and Charlotte Streets. Martinez said the erection of the second arch on lower Charlotte Street was supposed to be done yesterday. Martinez added that a formal launch of Chinatown will take place in due course.

When Newsday visited Charlotte Street yesterday, some people were taking photos of the first arch while others paid little attention to it. Two businessmen, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they wanted to see what benefits this initiative would bring to the area. "Maybe this could be a good thing, we have to wait and see," one businessman said. "I would welcome improvements on the street but let's see what happens," the second businessman said.