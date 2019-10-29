Be guided by our community spirit

THE EDITOR: Local government is first and foremost about our community well-being. Therefore, on December 2, local government election day, I urge each and every citizen of cosmopolitan TT who is eligible to vote to, as was done in the past, step aside from the traditional pattern of ethnic and tribal voting by remaining loyal and committed to the preservation of the old values and traditions handed down to us by our forefathers, who made the same trip on the same ship from the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa.

We can do this by engendering a strong sense of “community spirit” in arriving at our decision when we go out to exercise our franchise.

Among the founding principles of our cosmopolitan heritage which defines us as a people, and as a nation – incidentally, causing South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu to hail us as a true “rainbow country” when he visited our shores some years ago – is a continuous demonstration of a “community family spirit” engulfing all sectors of the national community.

When we embrace one another in celebrating the achievements of our sporting, cultural and literary icons as we have done when these occasions arise from time to time, we do so with a true sense of community family spirit and patriotism, a oneness and joy which enable us to appreciate and cherish what we have and what we have achieved as a people, as a community and as a nation.

We customarily do so by stepping out in style as David Rudder sang, but to the lyrics of our national motto, “Together we aspire, Together we achieve,” causing others to want to explore our deeply rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Moreover, as a nation of varied cultures and races, we find comfort in knowing that the interest of our community and the children in particular are always better served when we the adults can find it in our hearts to be patient, tolerant, respectful and rise above ignorance and pettiness.

A weak people cannot build a strong community, and an unhealthy community will bring forth a weak nation. Therefore, it is imperative that in these difficult times we strive towards a better understanding of what constitutes community spirit.

Community spirit is defined as “the collective self-conscious of a people about who they are, what they know, what they stand for and where they are going.” That collective self-consciousness serves to characterise them and distinguishes them from other groups. When we embrace this concept of community spirit, the community thus becomes stronger and the collective benefits to all the sectors, including the business sector, are limitless.

Community spirit therefore serves as a morale booster and as a guardian against depression, it functions to harness the talents and energies of a people which reinforce their capacity to achieve desirable goals. It also has a far-reaching impact upon the society at large, contributing towards the development of a creative and productive people and therefore a healthy community and, by extension, a healthy nation.

So as we move forward in readying ourselves to do our civic duty on December 2, let us remember to be mature enough and not allow emotions to get the better of us. This year’s local government elections battle may be the most gruesome and the mother of all battles.

Therefore, in order to continue to make the light of a true national community spirit shine brightly for all to see, we need to rekindle the old flames of our ancestral pride and keep these fires burning. This is the great challenge facing us in our determination to chart our future course and destiny.

At the end of the day, we are all the sons and daughters of one mother, Mother TT. Recognising something of ourselves in each other, then treating one another as we would treat ourselves are paramount to our continued racial harmony, progress and prosperity as a community and as a nation.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail