Ammo, marijuana seized in holiday exercise

An exercise on Monday led to the seizure of a quantity of ammunition and marijuana in Belmont.

Police said members of the Port of Spain CID led by Insp Lopez went to upper St Francois Valley Road between 10 am and 1 pm where they searched several areas and found 30 rounds of 5.56 mm ammuntion and half a kilogram of marijuana.

No one was arrested in the exercise.

Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.