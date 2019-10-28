Termite treatment at San Fernando General; wards relocated

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital.

ALMOST one month after controlling a rat infestation situation at the San Fernando General Hospital, the public medical institution is now dealing with a termite problem at certain parts of the hospital.

Last month,Health Minister Terrance Delaysingh announced that the rat infestation problem was addressed. He said officials from the public health department were sent in to examine the facility, eradicate the problem and ensure there was no migration to other departments.

Workers had expressed fear of contracting rat-borne diseases such as Leptospirosis and were using gowns, gloves, and shoes normally worn by theater staff to protect themselves.

In a public advisory on Saturday, the South-West Regional Health Authority said certain departments on the third floor of the hospital will be temporarily relocated to facilitate termite treatment and cleaning of the area.

The notice advised that service areas at the hospital continued to be open 24 hours as the work was being done in phases. The relocation of the services began on Saturday until December 6.

The services relocated are: post-natal ward which has moved to the old medical extension on the second floor; the labour ward to the old ward 13B and the NICU to the labour ward.

Directional signs have also been placed at different departments to assist patients with the temporary relocation process. “Patients are asked to follow the directional signs or speak with customer service representatives to be guided to the appropriate healthcare services.”