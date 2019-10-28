State lands row for the courts Commissioner challenges suspension, charges of misconduct

Suspended Commissioner of State Lands Paula Drakes -

The suspension of Commissioner of State Lands Paula Drakes is poised to become a legal battle with the officer, through her attorneys, dashed off a pre-action protocol letter to the Director of Personnel Administration (DPA), challenging the action and accusations against her.

Drakes, who was appointed to the post on October 10, 2016, has been suspended twice since assuming the job, firstly in May 2018 and again in June that same year.

She remains on suspension and is being represented by attorneys Keith Scotland, Jacqueline Chang and Sara Ramsingh in this latest round of her battle with the DPA. The allegations against Drakes surround concerns raised in relation to land allocation with indirect family links.

Prior to coming to State Lands, Drakes had an unblemished record in the private sector for 24 years. On March 5, 2018, she received what her attorneys’ letter referred to as “astounding correspondence” advising her of allegations of misconduct against her, her suspension and the appointment of an investigating officer.

She was asked to provide a comprehensive response to the allegations.

Drakes’ attorneys said, “without recourse to any or any proper legal representation,” she provided her response, categorically denying that she exercised her authority unreasonably or abused her authority as alleged.

The letter to the DPA, written by Ramsingh, contained the various correspondence between Drakes and permanent secretary Jennifer Daniel, who was appointed to investigate the allegations against the commissioner.

Ramsingh said on May 28, 2018, Drakes received correspondence that the commission had decided to “take no further action” regarding the allegation of misconduct against her, that her suspension was being lifted and she could report to duty with immediate effect. She did so, but on July 9, 2018, she received a second suspension notice in which she was also told of new allegations of misconduct against her.

Ramsingh said Drakes was told that the commission had considered a report to the prime minister from the Agriculture Ministry’s permanent secretary. Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Utilities Ministry Beverly Khan was appointed investigator for the second set of charges.

Again, without the benefit of legal representation, Drakes provided her response to these latest charges on July 16, 2018. She also asked for any official documentation which would support her defence since she was “hamstrung” in preparing a comprehensive reply because of her earlier suspension and her limited access to relevant documents. Despite this, Ramsingh said Drakes “vehemently denied all five allegations and provided her defence to each.”

On December 28, 2018, Drakes was told that the charges against her will be laid and the commission was proposing to “interdict her from duty” with half-pay.

Drakes says she was never given any warning of an adverse report against her in keeping with Public Service Commission regulations. She also said she had not seen any regulation which allowed a random member of the public to make an adverse report against a public officer, except where some criminal process had been completed in the courts.

“To the best of my knowledge, no such criminal process has been brought against me in the local courts,” she said.

She also expressed concern over newspaper reports which coincided with the commission’s first letter to her which referred to the disciplinary charges.

“I am therefore concerned that a journalist could have knowledge of disciplinary charges to be preferred against me six months ahead of the charges being formally communicated to me and one month before my responses to initial allegations on July 16, 2018.”

Drakes’ attorneys said that she was not given the whole copy of the first report and that in the circumstances, the actions of the commission were “akin to a sanction and pre-determination of the issue” not in line with good industrial relations practices or the principles of natural justice and procedural fairness. It is also alleged that the new charges appeared to be “very similar in content to the ones that have been withdrawn” and to her, “This is unfair.”

In their letter, the attorneys said the failure by the commission to provide Drakes with a reason for the withdrawal of the initial charges and for the new charges was irrational, unfair, unreasonable, unjustified, unconscionable and a breach of natural justice.

According to the lawyers, there has been an inordinate delay in treating with the allegations against Drakes “which vitiates” her professional development and affects her membership with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

“As such, the exigencies of these proceedings and your denial of our client’s request to leave the country continues to negatively affect her professional responsibilities in that regard. Accordingly, we respectfully submit that the suspension is unlawful, harsh and oppressive,” the letter said.

Drakes’ attorneys called on the commission to provide the reasons for the withdrawal of the first set of disciplinary charges; the preferment of the new charges and why it has taken so long to treat with the latter. They warned that if a reply was not received in a timely manner, Drakes will approach the courts seeking several administrative orders which include one to quash the decision of the PSC to prosecute or try the disciplinary charges against her.

The attorneys will also be seeking an order that Drakes’ suspension be lifted and she be re-instated to her substantive post as Commissioner of State Lands, as well as monetary compensation. The commission was given seven days to respond.