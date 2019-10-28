Shadow’s Son comes out

-

GARY CARDINEZ

Sharlan Bailey, aka Dread Wizard, son of the late Winston "Shadow" Bailey, released his first 2020 offering, Shadow Son, last Friday.

The song, in which the Dread Wizard identifies who he is, has a haunting bass line reminiscent of Shadow’s Dat Soca Boat. It was recorded at Nexrise studios, produced by Bailey and mixed by Samuel Jack, with mastering by Lauritz Liddlelow.

Bailey also did background vocals and played the guitars on the track, which is a product of Dread Wizard Productions.

The jacket of the CD is also reminiscent of Shadow’s 1981 LP, The Return of the Shadow, where he is seen coming out of the ocean with his guitar on his shoulder. The artwork for Shadow Son was done by Omari Ashby.

The Dread Wizard is in the studio working on a second song, which he hopes to release on the first anniversary of Shadow’s death, October 30. He says it is yet to be named but will cause a stir, just like Shadow Son.