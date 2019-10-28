Paintball League to start in January

Cade Lue-Sue sets his target during a paintbal match at the Launch of Spectrium Experience at La Vega Estate, Gran Couva. 27-10-2019 PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

PAINTBALL enthusiasts flocked to the scenic La Vega Estate, in La Vega Village,Gran Couva, on Saturday, to get a taste of what is expected to become a regular spot for those who want to compete in the sport as a paint ball league is set to begin in January 2020.

In paintball, people use guns with small spherical capsules filled with paint that break upon impact. Participants, well equipped with masks and body armour, hide behind barriers and shoot at their opponents.

Davidson Francis, founder and CEO of the TT Paintball Association and CEO of Spectrum Experience wants to give people a chance at a new experience.

“The Association will govern it as a proper sport to reintroduce the game of paintball as a proper sport where we build leagues, build teams and run proper tournaments. Introduce a new sport other than just football and basketball.”

Francis said interested people will register under the association and compete in a league. “We want to start by next year January to put things in place. We want at least 30 to 40 teams and we could do a round robin like how you do in football (where you have) elimination and you move up and we could have prize giveaways. We are looking to get some proper sponsorship, get certain big names in the game and create that (excitement).”