Lt claims sex abuse cover up

-

A lieutenant with the TT Cadet Force is claiming she is being punished for being a whistleblower because she refused to turn a blind eye to a “massive cover up of rampant and uncontrolled sexual abuse” in the force.

Lt Carla Camejo-Weaver, who is contemplating her legal options, has written to permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security highlighting the issue and asking for certain information relating to the reports in a freedom of information request.

She was relieved of her appointment in August 2018.

Curiously, this happened only after she became aware of the cover up of the alleged sexual abuse and assaults and began following up on it.

“To date our client has not been informed of the reasons nor has she been provided with an explanation as to why she has been relieved of appointments, far less provided with an opportunity to be heard or to make representations,” attorney Alana Rambaran said in the letter to Lewis on Camejo-Weaver’s behalf.

“It is pellucid that the actions against our client have been borne out of a sense of victimisation and punishment for doing the right thing and following up with the reports of sexual assaults. Our client firmly believes in her role as a cadet officer and her responsibly and duty to uphold the law and discipline, and the safety and health of its young and vulnerable officers,” the letter added.

Camejo-Weaver said she uncovered reports detailing sexual abuse she became the subject of an inquiry at which she was questioned about how she came into possession of the reports.

“It was the cruelest of ironies that an inquiry was being held to persecute our client for having the box which contains reports of sexual abuse that were clearly swept under the carpet instead of investigating why nothing was done to investigate these serious complaints as promised,” the letter to Lewis said.

According to the letter, a meeting was held in April 2018 at the 1st Battalion Easter Training Camp where reports of alleged sexual assaults were discussed. The meeting was called in response to an article carried in Newsday on April 19, 2018, of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old cadet trainee during the Easter camp.

At the meeting, it was said that the reported incidents were handed over to the police for investigation.

Camejo-Weaver said on April 21, 2018, she received a phone call from an officer asking her to collect a box of unused stationery and as quartermaster it was her duty to collect and keep the box.

She was not able to on the same day as she was on duty, but did so three days later. It remained unopened until early May, when she bumped her foot on it, causing it to topple over. The letter said envelopes inside the box fell out and so too its contents.

“Our client glanced at the documents which fell out only to realise that the documents contained the said reports of alleged sexual assaults which occurred at 1st Battalion Easter Training Camp 2018,” Rambarran, who, along with Douglas Bayley and Anand Ramlogan, SC, are representing Camejo-Weaver.

“The files contained sensitive information including medical reports and statements from young trainees who alleged that they had been “interfered with” and sexually abused by senior cadet officers who were responsible for training and nurturing them.

“Instead of turning them into more conscious and productive citizens who could achieve their true potential and be future leaders of tomorrow, these young vulnerable cadets were the victims of sexual exploitation,” the letter said.

She also complied with an order to hand over all the reports to the board.

Camejo-Weaver said another officer was also relieved of her duties for insubordination after she provided information supporting her.

She added that the Child Protection Unit has taken a statement from her.

In her letter to Lewis, Camejo-Weaver is asking for all the steps taken in relation to the investigation and reports of sexual assault which allegedly took place at the Easter camp in 2018 and copies of all documents relating to the investigation as well as the policy for making and treatment of complaints in the force.

“Our client has been clearly victimised having unearthed and pursued a very serious issue of alleged sexual abuse taking place within the Cadet Force on minors and the potential cover-up of same. As such, transparency in its dealings with our client in relation to the documents requested would reinforce the public confidence and prevent the perception that there is any such victimisation or cover-up.

“Our client’s career and years of hard work in the TTCF are being threatened by its antagonistic conduct towards her,” the letter added.