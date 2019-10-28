Le Hunte: Water rates still unchanged

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte.

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte on Friday reiterated there has been no increase in water rates.

Le Hunte made this comment in response to a letter to Newsday from a reader in Arima who claimed to have been billed an additional 35 per cent for water since August.

He wrote that he had called the Regulated Industries Commision and was told there had been no new increase, but one had been granted in 1993. When he asked why it was now being enforced, he was told WASA would have to answer that.

Le Hunte said the RIC had not approved any increased rates for WASA.

But he explained, “There are, however, a number of different ways within the existing rate structure where an individual customer, based on different circumstances, could have their bills increase, based on changes in classification at the existing rates.”

Le Hunte cited people’s moves from residential to commercial areas or adding a swimming pool to a property as examples of how a water bill could increase.

RIC officials confirmed there had been no increase in water rates. They explained the rates being applied are in keeping with the Public Utilities Commission Order 83 of 1993.

The officials said the rates which customers pay are determined by several factors. These include the area and the type of water supply a particular area receives. One official explained that any increase in water rates must be justified by the quality of the supply being received.

In a statement earlier this month, WASA said there are no planned increases in water rates , noting claims to this effect being circulated on social media.

The rates for water and wastewater services provided by WASA are determined by the RIC and the process for considering and deciding rate increases involves consultation with the public.

Any customer with queries about a bill can contact WASA at: North 662-2302 extension 2686/2644, South 662-2302 extension 6200/6194 and Central at 662-2302 Ext 6305/6308.