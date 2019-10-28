Law Association to respond to Griffith’s bullying claims

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

The Law Association of TT (LATT) will soon respond to Police Commissioner Gray Griffith’s call for judicial officers to stop bullying his officers.

The association’s president Douglas Mendes said the council will respond via a press release on the issue. He was unable to say how soon the release will be issued.

On Saturday, Griffith, in a statement, directly called on judicial officers to not bully his officers, singling out one magistrate in particular.

Griffith said he had received “numerous reports from police being ‘verbally abused by this judicial officer.’”

He also made reference to the granting of bail to an accused who was charged with possession of nine assault rifles.

The commissioner said the policeand the Judiciary “must work together to effectively threat with matters of crime and criminal activity.”