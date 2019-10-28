Chalkie, Pink Panther honoured

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon presents a plaque to Dr Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool. -

Calypsonian Eric "Pink Panther" Taylor now has a bandstand named after him in Sangre Grande. Taylor and Dr Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool were honoured by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) for their contributions to culture.

Taylor and Liverpool were presented with plaques at a reception at the council's chamber on October 17. Musician Roy Cape, who was honoured previously, was also there for the tribute, as well as MP for Toco/Sangre Grande Glenda Jennings-Smith.

As part of the day's activities the calypsonians visited several schools in the region, including Valencia Preschool and Guaico Presbyterian Primary School, where they were serenaded by the Junior Panorama Champs, said a media release. They then went to Monte Cristo Park, where a short ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the naming of the bandstand.

SGRC chairman Martin Terry Rondon lauded the contributions of Liverpool, Taylor and Cape and pledged his commitment to honouring others who have made a significant contribution to the country.

Jennings-Smith also thanked the artistes for their contributions.