Young: I was misquoted on ‘fishermen’ statement

National Security Minister Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said he was intentionally misquoted in his statements about people who “claim to be fishermen.”

In a statement on Sunday, Young said he never said the men who were attacked by criminals earlier this year, forced overboard and murdered were not fishermen.

“So for elements of the media to go to one of the mothers whose son was killed by these local criminals and mislead her, when she is understandably mourning, is denounced by the minister,” a statement from the ministry said.

According to the statement, Young, on Wednesday, while speaking in the Senate, questioned the circumstances surrounding people who were kidnapped and were able to pay a ransom of USD$20,000 in cash.

The statement said the minister had no issue whatsoever “with the families of those who lost their loved ones earlier this year at the hands of local criminals” and he, in fact, expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of the seven men who tragically lost their lives at sea.