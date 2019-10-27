Woman admits to false rape claim

A man who was wrongly accused of rape by a woman who fabricated the claim against him was last week discharged by a High Court judge.

The man, Daryl Edwards, 31, was expected to go to trial before Justice Gillian Lucky in the Port of Spain High Court.

Before the trial started, State attorney Trevor Jones told the judge the victim changed her story and admitted to making up the evidence against Edwards since she wanted to protect another man with whom she was having a sexual relationship.

She was 13-years-old at the time she alleged Edwards raped her in March 2010. In a statement, the woman, now 22, said her mother and uncle found out she was sexually active and they suggested she was having sexual relations with Edwards. She went along with the proposition and the matter was reported to the police after which Edwards was charged.

Edwards was represented by criminal defence attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson. He was discharged by Lucky after the prosecution informed the judge the State will not be leading any evidence against him.