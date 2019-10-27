Rahvisha, a model student Swaha college platform for 16-year-old's talents

Dressed to impress: Rahvisha flashes a smile in her cultural wear as she heads off to a school cultural event. -

Not many teenagers can boast of planning a major cultural event but for Swaha Hindu College student, Rahvisha Rampersad, this is just another feat on her list of accomplishments.

Hailing from Sangre Chiquito, Sangre Grande, Rampersad, 16, plays an active role, every year, in the planning and execution of the school's Ramleela which has become a staple in annual Divali celebrations, attracting people from across the country.

Speaking about this year's Ramleela, she said, "It was a huge success; we had over 1,000 people attend."

Rampersad enjoys contributing to the country's rich cultural identity and understands the importance of participating in such activities. "It helps build you as a person and being able to manage things. It helps a lot with socialising because I get to meet a lot of different children from other forms. You get a feel of the entire school and get to connect."

Though she is usually busy planning the event, she has also tried her hand at acting in the dramatic re-enactment of the life of Hindu deity, Rama. "There was a year where I acted as a Ravan servant. It was really fun and helped me with talking in front of crowds."

Despite wanting to perform this year, she was not able to due to her form six studies – yet another avenue in which Rampersad continues to excel.

Studying biology, chemistry and physics, she said, "I aspire to be something in the field of medicine. I have not quite figured out what I would like to specialise in but I am getting there with the help and guidance of teachers."

Her interest in the medical field comes from her love of helping others and making a difference which becomes clear as she shared the numerous extracurricular activities she is involved in.

"There is the school's interact club and in the last two weeks, we did a clean-up as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day. I am also part of the environmental club which also contributes to the world being better and cleaner."

Asked why it is important for her to participate in these activities, she said, "The experience is satisfying to know that you are helping to make the world be better."

And she is starting with contributing to the development of her school where she is a prefect.

"It really builds a lot of character and confidence. I learn to connect with my peers and build my leadership skills."

Apart from her student leadership, Rampersad represents the school in art, essay and debate competitions.

"Blue Waters had a plastic recycling competition and I participated in 2017 and 2018."

In both years, she placed in the top three with a chandelier and bouquet of flowers made from recycled plastic. For this year's competition, next month, she will submit a lamp powered by a solar panel.

The competitions help enhance her skill of making sculptures.

"It builds a lot of creative ideas...it opens and broadens the mind."

Describing her school experience, she said, "Being a student of Swaha installs core values and makes you a better person academically and personally." Asked what is next for her, she said, "The goal in form six is to obtain a national scholarship and go onto UWI to study medicine."

Wishing the nation a Happy Divali, Rampersad said she can be found today barfi – her favourite East Indian delicacy.

"I love barfi because it is so sweet and it I love to help make it."