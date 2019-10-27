PRO: 'Young Blue' was not a UNC candidate

Clint "Young Blue" Davis, seen here in a photo on his Facebook page. -

Clint "Young Blue" Davis did not make the cut as a United National Congress (UNC) candidate.

He was screened and considered, but found to be ineligible, as he was not registered to vote in the district he wanted to contest.

Davis, 34, of Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, does not live within the boundary of Mon Repos/Navet district, which he had an interest in contesting.

UNC PRO Anita Haynes said this was conveyed to him some “24 hours before he made his bacchanal,” when he claimed he was withdrawing as a candidate.

She said Davis was among 139 screened and considered as potential candidates for the December 2 local government elections, but during the verification process, he was ruled ineligible.

Davis told Newsday on Wednesday he was not getting any help to kick off his campaign and he opposed a UNC decision to file an injunction to stop the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, which is owned by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU). (The application for an injunction was withdrawn on Thursday after Government said a joint select committee on energy will meet after the budget debate, which wrapped up in the Senate on Friday.)

Davis said these two incidents led to his decision to withdraw as a candidate. When he spoke to the media he said he had yet to inform his party of his decision.

On Thursday, Haynes said the UNC had contacted him on Tuesday and was surprised by his “withdrawal,” because he had no position from which to withdraw.

“The party met with Mr Davis on Tuesday to tell him he is not registered in the area he has put himself up for, and therefore he was not eligible to be a candidate in the area, which is why reports of his subsequent 'withdrawal' and reasons he gave therein are ludicrous, since he cannot withdraw from a position he does not hold.

“Therefore, his statements are inaccurate.

"The party wishes him the best of luck but wish he does not continue to misrepresent us.”

News of Davis's “withdrawal” made its way on Thursday into the Senate, where the budget is being debated. People’s National Movement (PNM) Senator Foster Cummings read liberally from the Newsday story to poke fun at the Opposition, causing laughter in the chamber.

Last Monday, UNC councillor on the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, Kublal Paltoo, crossed the floor to the PNM after he was rejected as a candidate.