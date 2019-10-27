President hails Bernard Condolences for retired CJ

Retired Chief Justice Clinton Bernard at the launch of his autobiography Beyond the Bridge at Castle Killarney (formerly Stollymeyer's Castle) on August 19, 2018. -

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has extended condolences to the family of retired Chief Justice Clinton Bernard who died at his home on Saturday.

In a statement, the Office of the President said it was saddened to learn of Bernard’s death; the second legal luminary and former Chief Justice to die in a matter of weeks.

Justice Bernard served as Chief Justice during the period 1985 to 1995, in which time, the Judiciary saw a period of reformation and reinvigoration, the statement said.

“An icon in his own time, Mr. Justice Bernard has left his signature on the Judiciary through his advocacy for tax-free salaries for judges and increased pensions, which only last month came to fruition.

“Former Chief Justice Bernard will be forever remembered for his invaluable contributions to the judicial fraternity,” the statement added.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also extended condolences and said Bernard would be remembered his passion and dedication to improving the judicial system.

“Over the decade of his service as Chief Justice, he successfully introduced many reforms, including adjustments to judges’ pensions and benefits,” she said.

“TT has lost one of its greatest legal minds. We celebrate his remarkable legacy even as we mourn his passing.”