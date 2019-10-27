Naps on verge of retaining crown Trinity Moka relegated from Premier Division

San Juan North's Emmanuel Thomas (#3) challenges Naparima's Decklan Marcelle for the ball during yesterday's match. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON. - MARVIN HAMILTON

NAPARIMA have put a firm hand on the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, inching closer to their fourth league title after defeating San Juan 1-0 yesterday in a penultimate round match at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Naparima, winners of the inaugural Premier Division season in 2014 and the defending league champions, got the job done after Seon Shippley scored yet another match-winner, netting from close range in the 26th minute with some help from a scrambling San Juan defence.

Naps’ southern rivals, Presentation San Fernando, entered the matchday in third place (behind St Anthony’s on goal-difference), four points behind the leaders but with a mathematical chance of winning the league.

The Lions’ hopes, however, were seriously dented after they drew their second straight match, courtesy of a 1-1 result against Malick Secondary at the St Mary’s College Ground. Fortunately for Presentation, they remain with a match in hand (versus QRC) and are the only other team with a chance of claiming the title.

Angus Eve's Naparima, meanwhile, got the win following a mostly evenly-contested affair, with no shortage of goal-scoring opportunities from both teams. Both teams, however, were equally wasteful in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Trinity Moka became the second relegation casualty, joining St Mary’s back down into the North Zone league next season. The final nail in their coffin was hammered in by their namesake Trinity East, with a 1-0 defeat.

Results –

ST ANTHONY’S 4 vs CARAPICHAIMA EAST 2

ST AUGUSTINE 2 vs EAST MUCURAPO 3

MALICK SECONDARY 1 vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 1

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 1 vs SAN JUAN NORTH 0

SPEYSIDE SECONDARY 1 vs ST MARY’S 0

TRINITY COLLEGE MOKA 0 vs TRINITY EAST 1

ST BENEDICT’S COLLEGE 1 vs PLEASANTVILLE 0

Standings

Pl*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Naparima*13*10*3*0*31*10*33

St Anthony’s*13*9*2*2*41*17*29

Presentation San F’do*12*8*3*1*27*7*27

East Mucurapo*13*8*3*2*30*13*27

Carapichaima East*13*6*4*3*24*20*22

San Juan North*13*6*2*5*30*11*20

QRC*12*6*1*5*22*26*19

St Benedict’s*13*5*1*7*15*21*16

Trinity East*13*4*3*6*15*19*15

Pleasantville*13*4*2*7*15*18*14

Malick*14*4*2*8*21*28*14

Speyside*13*4*2*7*19*37*14

St Augustine*13*3*4*6*31*27*13

Trinity Moka*13*2*1*10*16*42*7

St Mary’s*13*1*1*11*5*44*4