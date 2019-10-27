Le Hunte: Kamla plan would send 20,000 workers home

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said the economic plan announced by the Opposition Leader would lead to thousands of workers being sent home.

He was contributing to the budget debate in the Senate on Friday.

He said Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika, whom he trained, should have advised the Opposition Leader on the economic plan outlined in her budget response. He said Obika should have told her you cannot stimulate an economy by increasing interest rates and allowing market forces to determine the exchange rate, and devaluation would lead to the interest rate sky-rocketing.

He also said her plans to balance the budget while reducing taxes to the business community and having no revenue authority or property tax were populist statements that tried to make people feel happy.

Le Hunte said this strategy was telegraphing the reduction in the public service and sending home of 20,000 workers.

He also spoke about the aluminium smelter project, which was scrapped by the UNC administration. If the opportunity to diversify with the smelter had been taken, he said, TT would have earned $1.5 billion in foreign revenue.

He asked rhetorically what was the cost of shutting down the aluminium smelter contract with the Chinese, saying the legal costs still hang over this Government. He added that because of the failed smelter T&TEC has to pay $471 million for energy that was not being used.

Le Hunte said just as the country lost the smelter, it has now lost Sandals, despite all environmental issues having been covered and the site being the same one where Clico had permission to build a hotel. In January, the Sandals chain pulled out of a plan to build a resort in Tobago.