Knock-out stage begins at Subway Junior Tennis

PARTICIPANTS battled for the entire day in their respective categories in an effort to qualify for the knock-out phase of the 2019 Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday. In the end, most of the top seeds showed their class and advanced.

In the girls 10 and Under singles round robin, top seed Shiloh Walker and Abba Campbell-Smith progressed in the category with some impressive performances.

In one contest, Walker defeated Jannah Mohammed 6-1 and Campbell-Smith also got past Mohammed with a 6-3 victory.

In the boys 10 and Under singles, third seed Connor Carrington and fourth seed Nirva Dougdeen booked their places in the knock-out phase. After earning a walkover win over Alexander Rampaul earlier in the day, Carrington was ruthless against Nicholas Abraham recording a 6-0 win.

Dougdeen was a 6-1 winner over Alex Sharma in the morning session and, after some rest, he returned in the afternoon to defeat Darius Rahaman 6-1.

In the girls 12 and Under singles, first seed Brianna Harricharan and second seed Eva Pasea displayed some brilliant efforts to seal their places in the knock-out phase. The knock-out round also begins today in the boys 12 and Under singles and boys 14 and Under singles. Up to press time last night matches were still being contested.

OTHER RESULTS –

Boys 10 and Under Singles: Scott Abraham def Justin Horsford 6-4; Zakariyya Mohammed def Drew-Morgan Persad 6-1

Girls 10 and Under Singles: Khloe Kirton def Karissa Mohammed 6-4; Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith def Karissa Mohammed 6-0

Boys 12 and Under Singles: Jordell Chapman def Marcus Borde 6-0, 6-0; Yeshowah Campbell-Smith def Deron Dumas 5-3, 4-1

Girls 12 and Under Singles: Madeline D'Arcy def Auria Kangale 4-0, 4-1; Gabriella Prince def Arya Siewrattan 4-0, 4-1

Boys 14 and Under Singles: Jaylon Chapman def Adrian Jacob 5-3, 4-2; Callum Koylass def Neil Maraj 4-0, 5-4