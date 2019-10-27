Kamla: Let’s overcome darkness in TT

Nikhila Maharaj and Leeann Dass of the 4.1.1. Dance Theatre light deyas at Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Thursday night. - Elliot Francois

Using the deya as her inspiration for unity, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in her Divali message, said the Hindu festival, holds the “universal message of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair.”

She said Divali teaches about the importance of “transcending negative tendencies” such as greed, anger, hatred, pride – qualities which can “plunge the soul into darkness and lives into unhappiness.”

Persad-Bissessar said the deya also teaches about the “unity of purpose.”

“One deya may not be able to light the night sky but when these earthen lamps come together in unison, they produce a sight that brightens the darkest of nights.”

“It is so too that we, as a people, in our beloved nation, must unite to overcome the darkness that is plaguing our nation. We must understand that regardless of our social, economic, educational, ethnic or religious backgrounds, we are all blessed with unique individual talents which can be used hand in hand to rebuild our nation.”

“There is no doubt that our nation is facing darkness which it has never encountered before. Today, darkness exists in the lives of the thousands without jobs, the thousands who cannot put food on the table or send their children to school, and those who have lost loved ones to crime.”

She said even though the nation may feel that darkness is enveloping the land, the deya “serves as a powerful symbol of hope.”

“When one deya is lit it shines brightly; when another one is lit, it adds to the flame of the other to provide more illumination.”

“As a people, we must work to bring out the best in each other as when we all perform at our best, both our present and future circumstances will improve. Every citizen has the power to change our current predicament and ensure a successful, prosperous, safe and happy Trinidad and Tobago.”

She said with sacrifice, diligence, resolve and a shared vision, TT can once again be transformed into a nation that is strong and prosperous.