Griffith attends conference in Chicago

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith is currently attending the annual International Association of Commissioners of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Chicago, US. It is taking place at the McCormick Place West-Skyline Ballroom and ends on October 29.

This was announced on Sunday in a press release issued by the police service.

US president Donald Trump, the release said, is expected to deliver the feature address at the conference on Monday.

The conference brings together commissioners of police, industry leaders and law enforcement personnel from various countries, the release said.

It added, “This forum also encourages discourse while showcasing new strategies, techniques, resources and products to assist in effectively managing an ever-changing policing environment.”

Griffith’s attendance, it said, is part of TTPS’ ongoing efforts to ensure that it follows international best practices and policies in law enforcement.