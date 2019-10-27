Fireworks close Divali Nagar 2019

PHOTO BY ELLIOT FRANCOIS

FIREWORKS illuminated the dark skies over the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas site on Saturday night bringing an end to the nine-day celebration and signalling the entry of the day when deyas light the way for the return of Lord Rama from exile.

Thousands gathered to witness the end of the festival which has become a staple in not only the Indian but TT culture for the past 33 years, although Prime Minister Dr Rowley who was advertised for the closing night was a no show.

Nevertheless, patrons, Hindus and non-Hindus alike celebrated the festival with a star-studded cast of entertainers which included reigning joint Chutney/Soca Monarch Nishard Mayrhoo, Ravi B and Karma, Shiv Shakti dancers and Vandana Vishwas.

Vibrant trade was also conducted at the food stations, booths trading in clothing, household items, and some, like the Lopinot Tourism Association, reduced their chocolate products by almost 50 per cent on the last night.

The police service also made its presence felt as officers allowed patrons to sit and take photos on their motorbike, in addition to conducting simulation exercises for those interested to experience how driving under the influence impairs one’s judgement.

Close by, Alcoholics Anonymous, advocates for HIVAids free status, diabetes organisation, healthy heart NGO’s also engaged visitors to promote healthy lifestyles.

Public relations officer of the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC), Surudeo Mangaroo said Divali Nagar 2019 was a huge success in terms of attendance and booth participation.

He said they made many significant strides.

“Of course, you will always have songs, dance and music, but this year we did several things differently, including the whole stage setting. We also had a call to aarti and an aarti parade and invited a lot of young performers on the stage which I think was the highlight this year.

“We also had for the first time the president of the Caribbean Court of Justice Adrian Saunders, the new Indian High Commissioner and the newly elected Dharmacharya (spiritual head of the Maha Sabha) Rampersad Parasram.”

President Paula-Mae Weekes also attended and addressed the audience, as did Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The NCIC also honoured UK-based Trinidadian author and journalist Dr Latchmi Persaud.

Mangaroo said although Rowley indicated by letter earlier in the week, he would not be able to attend, “we feel very disappointed he is not attending tonight (Saturday) because all preparations were in place for his arrival.

“We were hoping he would have changed his mind and seen it fit to attend at least the closing night where he would have been our guest of honour.

“But he is the prime minister.”

Mangaroo said preparations have already begun for 2020 celebrations which are scheduled to be held between November 6 to 14.

“Every year Divali Nagar gets bigger and better and this year was a huge success. We look forward to 2020 but for now, the NCIC’s wish is for us to have a safe and peaceful nation.”