FFOS to Stuart: We’re not criminals

Photo one: Secretary for the Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud, right, responds to questions from the media on the safety of fishermen, as Head of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Ali listens. Photo by Shane Superville

ENVIRONMENTAL lobby Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) say they are not blaming National Security Minister Stuart Young for the recent mass murders of Orange Valley fishermen at sea.

“FFOS never intended to offend or confront the Honorable Minister of National Security but in our respectful view, it appears from his recent statements that he feels that fisher folk are blaming him for the Orange Valley mass murders at sea. We are not,” the group said in a statement.

According to FFOS’ secretary Gary Aboud, their mission is to defend the voiceless, vulnerable and honest fisher folk and to prevent any future attacks at sea.

Aboud said although they agree with Young’s recent assertion that there were some who presented themselves as fishermen but were not involved in fishing, and whose vessels have ‘no hook, line, sinker or fish,’ “it is unreasonable and irresponsible for any Minister of National Security to make repeated public statements that suggest that the vast majority, if not all, of fisher folk are drug runners and smugglers.

“This is simply not true and cast aspersions on tens of thousands of rural citizens who are leading decent honest family-oriented lives,” he said.

He said for the past 22 years, FFOS has met with the Coast Guard, and ministers of National Security, for support on the sea.

“At great risk to ourselves, we are offering to partner with our Government to ensure that easy to achieve, cost-effective, practical stakeholder recommendations are considered and if our cabinet approves, are implemented immediately,” Aboud said.

However, he added, that it appeared as if Young “is locking us out.”

Aboud referred to correspondence sent to him by the minister in which the latter said much of the recommendations made by the FFOS “has been publicly suggested” by him already.

“FFOS has never heard the minister make these recommendations but nonetheless commend him and ask, why, three months after the mass murder, have none of “his” recommendations yet been implemented? It is the minister’s job to ensure that criminals are monitored, tracked, arrested, charged, prosecuted and incarcerated.

“While fishing communities are mourning the largest mass murder in our history, and in this holy season of Divali, when seven families are grieving, no one should make callous statements that rub pepper into open wounds. These boys were not drug runners. They were killed in rubber suits and tall boots while they were working.

“Until our Government respects the contribution that seasoned seamen can make and focuses on the national security issue at hand, the murders will continue,” Aboud said.

He appealed to Government to “stop casting broad aspersions on tens of thousands of seafarers”, and suggested establishing a national security outreach or multi-stakeholder committee to consider and implement security at sea mechanisms.

“FFOS appeal to our Government not to offend and alienate all of our coastal communities who will continue to suffer at the hands of criminal elements who are being left free to pillage,” the FFOS’ secretary said.