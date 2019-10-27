Citizens warned about false drugs

Generic drugs are as safe as brand prescriptions, some pharmacists say.

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a medical product alert for two confirmed falsified versions of Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid which are circulating in Haiti.

A release from the Health Ministry on Sunday said the products were presented under the names Augmentin and Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium and Bactoclav.

Genuine Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of penicillin-type antibiotic that fights bacteria. Amoxicillin is used to treat many different types of infections caused by bacteria, such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, gonorrhea, and infections of the ear, nose, throat, skin, or urinary tract.

Augmentin is an oral antibacterial combination consisting of amoxicillin and the beta-lactamase inhibitor.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said while TT was not included in the WHO alert, because of the close proximity to Haiti, and out of caution, the ministry sought to create public awareness because of the occurrence in Haiti.

The ministry has advised that people who had the following products to not use them. The falsified products are in the oral suspension form.

According to the ministry's alert, the product recalled was:

Augmentin and Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium: Batch Number 35405327A -- Exp 10 2020

Stated manufacturer Novopharm Ld and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA.

Batch Number BSTU0039

Manufacturing date: 6/2017

Expiry: 5/2020

Stated Manufacturer: MYLAN