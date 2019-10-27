Chinese woman raped

A 24-year-old Chinese woman was raped and robbed on Saturday afternoon. The victim was able to free herself and contact the Barataria police.

According to reports, at about 1.15 pm on Saturday, two men broke into the woman's rented apartment on Twelfth Street, Barataria, and tied her up.

After robbing the victim of an undisclosed quantity of money, the men then raped her.

The victim was able to untie herself and call the police after they left.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.